A March accident at a Whitley County coalmine that killed a Williamsburg man happened in part because an operator didn’t implement policies and procedures to prevent miners from standing between the auger machine and highwall, according to an investigative report by the federal Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA).
Coal mine operators cited over March 30 mining accident that killed W’burg man
Posted On October 18, 2017 By Mark White
Leave A Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.