Co-defendant in federal drug case involving former Corbin Police officer pleads guilty













One of the co-defendants in a federal drug conspiracy case involving a former Corbin Police office pleaded guilty to her involvement Wednesday, while a second has filed a motion for rearraignment.

Thirty-two-year-old Tiffany Hamilton, who was indicted in U.S. District Court in August along with former officer Charlie Bronson Fugate, 43, and Richard Stanley, 42, all of Corbin, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 50 or more grams of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.

According to the plea agreement, the trio worked together over a three-month period between April and July 2017 to obtain the methamphetamine from unnamed sources of supply and then distribute it to others in Laurel and Whitley Counties.

The indictment was the result of a joint investigation by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, Kentucky State Police and Williamsburg Police Department.

Williamsburg Police Chief Wayne Bird said the investigation into Fugate and his fiancé, Hamilton began after police arrested Stanley following a traffic stop in Rockholds in August.

“Stanley had seven to eight grams of crystal meth along with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, so we contacted ATF,” Bird said.

As part of the investigation, law enforcement recovered multiple firearms that Fugate and Hamilton possessed including a Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun, a Maddi AK-type 7.62 x 39 caliber rifle, a Llama .22-caliber pistol, a Hi-Point 9mm handgun, a Ceska Zbrojovka A.S.v Praze handgun and a Phoenix Arms .22-caliber handgun.

Stanley filed a motion Thursday for rearraignment.

He is scheduled to appear in court March 8.

Fugate is scheduled to go to trial in U.S. District Court in London on May 22.

Fugate is also a former Laurel County Sheriff’s deputy. In 2006, Fugate unsuccessfully ran for a seat on the Corbin City Commission.

In May 2009, Fugate was arrested while attempting to avoid a Kentucky State Police traffic checkpoint on Old US 25 and Slate Ridge.

On Feb. 7, 2010, Fugate was arrested on U.S. 25 in Laurel County after state police witnessed his vehicle cross the “fog line” and then the centerline.

Fugate pleaded guilty in each instance.

No sentencing date has yet been scheduled for Hamilton.