Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
Disability Professionals, LLC
BREAKING NEWS

CMS student being investigated for after school threat Monday

Posted On 07 Mar 2018
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: ,

Corbin Middle School’s resource officer was called to investigate an alleged threat one student had made to another Monday night.

A notification was sent out Tuesday to parents advising them of the situation.

Superintendent Dave Cox said the two students had reportedly been arguing over the phone Monday night, when one allegedly threatened the use of a weapon.

A parent had reported the threat via the school system’s anonymous hotline.

School officials contacted the school resource officer, who met the student upon arrival at the school.

“The resource officer is handling it,” Cox said adding he had not been notified as to whether the student would face criminal charges.

Cox said previously that faculty and staff are working to educate students that threatening statements are not a joking matter and will be taken seriously.

“It is like at an airport, there are just some things you can’t say in jest,” Cox said.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

UPDATE: Lockdown lifted at Corbin Middle School

Posted On 01 Feb 2018
, By
0

With new middle school on schedule, Corbin BOE turns attention to primary school addition

Posted On 15 Nov 2017
, By
0

Court agrees to dismiss endangering welfare of a minor charge against CMS counselor

Posted On 16 Oct 2017
, By
0

Lefevers named new principal at Corbin Middle School

Posted On 02 Oct 2017
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

The News Journal