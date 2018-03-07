CMS student being investigated for after school threat Monday













Corbin Middle School’s resource officer was called to investigate an alleged threat one student had made to another Monday night.

A notification was sent out Tuesday to parents advising them of the situation.

Superintendent Dave Cox said the two students had reportedly been arguing over the phone Monday night, when one allegedly threatened the use of a weapon.

A parent had reported the threat via the school system’s anonymous hotline.

School officials contacted the school resource officer, who met the student upon arrival at the school.

“The resource officer is handling it,” Cox said adding he had not been notified as to whether the student would face criminal charges.

Cox said previously that faculty and staff are working to educate students that threatening statements are not a joking matter and will be taken seriously.

“It is like at an airport, there are just some things you can’t say in jest,” Cox said.