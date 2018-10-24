CMS hosting Rachel’s Challenge Thursday













Corbin Middle School is hosting Rachel’s Challenge, a community event dedicated to making schools safer and more connected places Thursday night.

The event is named in honor of Rachel Scott, the first of the 12 students and one teacher killed in the 1999 shooting at Columbine High School in Colorado.

The event will feature a screening of the documentary, Ambassador of Kindness: the Life and Legacy of Rachel Scott.”

Based on the six diaries Scott had written, the documentary tells the story of how small acts of kindness can have a large impact.

The goal of the event is to encourage students to treat each other with kindness and compassion in place of the negativity, bullying and violence that is becoming more prevalent in schools across the nation.

“You just may start a chain reaction,” Rachel wrote in the diaries.

The event, which will be held in the school gym, is open to students in grades six and above, along with their families.

It will begin at 5:30 p.m.

More information is available by contacting Robin Gregory at Berea College at (859) 779-3280, or via email at Robin_Gregory@berea.edu.