Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
Disability Professionals, LLC
BREAKING NEWS

CMS hosting Rachel’s Challenge Thursday

Posted On 24 Oct 2018
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: ,

Corbin Middle School is hosting Rachel’s Challenge, a community event dedicated to making schools safer and more connected places Thursday night.

The event is named in honor of Rachel Scott, the first of the 12 students and one teacher killed in the 1999 shooting at Columbine High School in Colorado.

The event will feature a screening of the documentary, Ambassador of Kindness: the Life and Legacy of Rachel Scott.”

Based on the six diaries Scott had written, the documentary tells the story of how small acts of kindness can have a large impact.

The goal of the event is to encourage students to treat each other with kindness and compassion in place of the negativity, bullying and violence that is becoming more prevalent in schools across the nation.

“You just may start a chain reaction,” Rachel wrote in the diaries.

The event, which will be held in the school gym, is open to students in grades six and above, along with their families.

It will begin at 5:30 p.m.

More information is available by contacting Robin Gregory at Berea College at (859) 779-3280, or via email at Robin_Gregory@berea.edu.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Security stepped up, but threat to Corbin Middle School believed to be prank

Posted On 29 Aug 2018
, By
0

Traffic at new Corbin Middle School snarls Master, Main Street Monday

Posted On 13 Aug 2018
, By
0

$29 million CMS lives up to expectations at open house

Posted On 11 Jul 2018
, By
0

New CMS should be ready to open in August

Posted On 30 May 2018
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

The News Journal