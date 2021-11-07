Previous Story
CMS Eighth Grade Football Team one win away from state title
Posted On 07 Nov 2021
The Corbin Middle School Eighth Grade Division 2 Football Team is one win away from having consecutive state titles.
Corbin defeated Taylor County Saturday night at East Jessamine by a score of 20-0 to advance to the championship game, which will be played on Nov. 13.
The Redhounds also won the Eighth Grade Division 2 title in 2020, the Eighth Grade Division 2 title in 2017, the Eighth Grade Division 1 title in 2014, and the Eighth Grade Division 2 title in 2010.
