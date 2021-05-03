









Clyde Russell Bennett, age 76, of London, Kentucky, departed this life on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. Clyde was born on April 4, 1945 in Clairfield, Tennessee to the late Clarence and Edna (Gipson) Bennett. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers, Lee Bennett, Willie Ray Bennett, Thomas Bennett, Carl Bennett and Bobby Bennett; and a sister, Deloris Baker.

Clyde was a veteran of the United States Army.

He is survived by his wife, Wanda Bennett of Jellico, Tennessee; two daughters, Crystal Mahan of Corbin and Kimberly Bennett Gavin of Michigan; three sons, James Bennett of Barbourville, Joseph Bennett of London and Joshua Bennett of Manchester; former wife, Sarah Cloud of Williamsburg; 15 grandchildren, Ashley Bowers, Jayne Armstrong, Coty Mahan, Whitney Lewis, Jessica Randles, Lauryn Briar, Waylon Bennett, Mary Alison Bennett, Elizabeth Bennett, Brooke Bennett, Dylan Mahan, Faith Bennett, Latress London, Laura Gavin and Larry Gavin; 16 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 9:00 P.M. on Tuesday, May 4, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Wednesday, May 5, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Harold Lawson officiating. Following the service, he will be laid to rest in the Youngs Creek Cemetery on Highway 204 in Williamsburg. Military Graveside Honors will be conducted by the American Legion Post #88 of Corbin.

