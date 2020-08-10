









Clyde Neal Jones, age 59, of Jones Lane, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at his home. He was born on April 4, 1961 in Jellico, Tennessee to Clayton Jones and Ann (Kelly) Jones. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ann (Kelly) Jones.

He is survived by his daughters, Carrie Jones Ray (Shawn) of Williamsburg, Loretta Baatz (Jason) of Williamsburg, and Tonya Jones of Corbin; six grandchildren, Austin, Emilee, Kimberly, Kaitlynn, Ethan, and Christopher; father, Clayton Jones of Williamsburg; brothers, Jeff Jones (Tessie) and Jason Jones (Jessica), both of Williamsburg; several nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be from 12:00 PM until 1:30 PM on Monday, August 10, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel.

Graveside service will be at 2:00 PM on Monday, August 10, at the Clearfork Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Tyler Jones officiating. He will be laid to rest at the Clearfork Baptist Church Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.