









Clyde Leonard David Brimm, age 65, of Williamsburg, KY, entered his heavenly home in the early morning of Thursday, May 14, 2020. He was born May 14, 1955 in Whitley County, KY, to the late Jack W. and Anita Delores Ellis Brimm. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved brother, Jack and his grandmother, Rebecca Pitman.

David was an avid animal lover and often times made charitable contributions to wildlife refugee programs. “Captain Caveman” worked for many years at the American Greeting Card Factory. He loved basketball, Coca-Cola, and every movie ever made. The life of the party, he was a loved father, brother, papaw, and friend.

David is survived by two daughters, Amanda (Steve) Davis and Kassandra Brimm; four grandchildren, Presley, Abagail, Paelyn, and Kaleb; five sisters, Bernadette, Mary, Brigitte, Anita, and Teresa; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends and family to mourn his passing.

Graveside service was held on Saturday, May 16, at Briar Creek Cemetery with Rev. James Hodge officiating. Interment followed.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.