











Clyde Kersey, 63, of North 3rd Street, Williamsburg, departed this life on Monday, March 4, 2019 at his home.

He was born November 5, 1955 on Legit Mountain in Harlan County, to the late Rufus and Jenny (Smith) Kersey.

He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Carolyn Gent, Mary Johnson and Wanda Kersey and brothers, Rufus (JR) Kersey, Marshal Kersey, Carl Kersey, John Smith, Bill Kersey, Curtis Kersey and Pearl Kersey.

He is survived by his wife, Billie Jean Kersey of Williamsburg; two sons, Gregory Allen Kersey and Jason Scott Kersey (Darlene) of Williamsburg; daughter, Chrystal Gail Muse (Gary) of Jellico, TN; eight grandchildren, Michael Musco, Robert Kersey, Ayden Musco, Stacee Kersey, Cebashtyen Kersey, Mike Muse, David Muse and Kaylynn Muse; brother, Charles Kersey (Cindy) of Tazewell, TN; brother-in-law, Ronald Lemaster of Williamsburg; three sisters-in-law, Brenda Gardner of Jacksonville, FL, Linda Begley (Mike) of Williamsburg and Kathy Freeman (Bill) of Williamsburg; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

The funeral service was held Thursday, March 7, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Joe Kersey, Rev. Jeff Kersey and Rev. Alva Robinson officiating.

Following the service he wase laid to rest in the Croley Addition of Highland Park Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg was in charge of the arrangements.