









Clyde Eugene Meadors, age 76, Long Bottom Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Baptist Health in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born on September 14, 1943 in Lafollette, Tennessee to the late Jake and Vina Mae (Vanover) Meadors. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by two grandchildren, Jessica Rains and Arron Rains; brothers, Hershel Meadors, Estil Meadors, Edward H. Meadors and Marvin Meadors; sister, Jean Meadors; and son-in-law, Les Fore.

Clyde loved spending time with his family and all the students that were on his bus for 39 years.

He is survived by his wife of over 54 years, Marcella Meadors of Williamsburg; children, Patty Fore (Anthony Bunch) of Williamsburg, Ronnie Meadors (Tammy) of Williamsburg, Theresa Askins of Williamsburg, Richard Meadors (Amy) of Huntsville, TN, Lisa Rhodes (Teddy) of Williamsburg and honorary son, Colby Rhodes of Williamsburg; grandchildren, Jarred Meadors, Justin Meadors, Jacob Rains (Hannah), Amber Bowens, Samantha Stephens (Cody), Hailey Meadors, Dylan Rhodes, Colby Rhodes and Kaitlyn Rhodes; four great-grandchildren, Emma Brown, Chase Hartman, Sophia Rains and Madison Bowens; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be after 6:00 P.M. on Thursday, June 4, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, June 5, at Pleasant Hill Church of God with Rev. Roger Meadors and Bro. Darrell Fore officiating. Following the service, he will be laid to rest in the Pleasant Hill Church of God Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.