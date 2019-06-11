









Clyde E. Morgan, of Newcomb, TN, passed away Thursday June 6, 2019 at the Beech Tree Manor Nursing Home at the age of 88 years and 31 days.

He was born May 6, 1931 to George Leonard and Emily Pearl Morgan.

Clyde was the youngest of 10 children. He was born during the height of the Great Depression and was a lifelong “Roosevelt” Democrat. He worked a variety of jobs but always considered himself a “coal miner.” He was a man a of strong faith and always attended church and had a particular affection for Newcomb Church of God.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen Meredith Morgan, parents George Leonard Morgan and Pearl Morgan, brothers Raymond, Leon, Junior and Arthur; sisters Thula, Grace, Fanny, Bertha and Nanny.

Clyde is survived by his daughter Mary Jarboe and husband Jerry of Saxton, son Steve Morgan and wife Tracy of Newcomb, TN, grandsons Adam Jarboe and wife Ashley of Cincinnati, OH, Ethan Morgan of Newcomb, TN, granddaughter Anna Douglas of Jellico, TN, great-grandchildren Jackson Douglas and Alexis Jarboe and by numerous nephews and nieces and a host of friends.

The funeral service was held June 8th, at the Llewellyn Funeral Home Chapel in Jellico, TN with Rev. Joe Morgan and Rev. Mike Douglas officiating.

Interment was held Sunday June 9th in the Douglas Cemetery at Wooldridge, TN.

The Llewellyn Funeral Home was honored to serve the Morgan family.