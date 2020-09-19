Closures scheduled for KY 779 on Monday, KY 628 on Tuesday in Whitley County











The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that closures are scheduled for Monday, Sept. 21, on KY 779 and Tuesday, Sept. 22, on KY 628 in Whitley County to allow crews to replace cross drains.

Work schedule is listed below:

KY 779 will be closed at milepoint 1.2 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 21

KY 628 will be closed at milepoint 0.6 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22

KYTC asks motorists to seek an alternate route, be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.

The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application.

Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application.