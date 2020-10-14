Closure set for Welcome Center for maintenance operations in Whitley County











The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to close the Welcome Center on I-75 northbound (milepoint 1.0) on Thursday, Oct. 15 to Saturday, Oct. 17 in Whitley County.

Work schedule is below:

Starting Thursday, Oct. 15 the Welcome Center in Whitley County will be closed on Highway I-75 northbound from 3 p.m. to Saturday, Oct. 17 at 4 p.m. on milepoint 1.0.

The closure will allow for maintenance operations and stripping.

Motorists are advised to use caution during this period and be aware of signage, road crews and other drivers. The work is dependent on weather conditions.

The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their own reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.