By Teresa Brooks

Clora Lela Murphy, 92, of 11th Street, Williamsburg, departed this life on Thursday, May 11, 2017 at the Baptist Health in Corbin.

She was born on April 7, 1925 in Williamsburg, to Charlie Cox and Nannie Allen Cox. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Nannie Cox; husband, Lester Murphy; and grandson, Chad Allen Murphy.

She taught Sunday School for over 60 years.

She is survived by her step-daughter, Rhonda Morrow (husband Roscoe) of Strunk; stepson, Rodney Murphy (wife Cindy) of London; two grandchildren, Krissy McQueen and Mike Benson; two great grandchildren, Ryker and Maverick; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

The funeral service was held Tuesday, May 16, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bill King and Rev. William Kilby officiating.

She was laid to rest in the Richardson Cemetery on Becks Creek.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg is in charge of the arrangements.