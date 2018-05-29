











Clint Smith Jr., 56, of Mount Morgan Road, Williamsburg, departed this life on Saturday, May 26, 2018 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.

He was born on March 20, 1962 in Williamsburg, to the late Clint Smith and Mary (Cornelius) Smith.

He was also preceded in death by three sisters, Sue Cornelius, Patty Eaton and Brenda Love. Junior enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, fishing and cutting timber.

He is survived by his wife, Eva Smith of Williamsburg; four daughters, Lori Brimm and husband Gary, Margaret Campbell, Kimberly Lawson and husband Dennis and Jennifer Tye and husband Jonathan, all of Williamsburg; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three sisters, Lois Jean Lovitt and husband Rev. Gary of Williamsburg, Darlene Faulkner and husband Mel of Baldwin, Georgia and Joyce Hall and husband Tim of Irvin, Kentucky; three sisters-in-law and special sister-in-law, Della Cox and husband Sam; special friend, Raymond Douglas of Williamsburg; several nieces and nephews; other family and friends to mourn his passing.

The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 30, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Gary Lovitt officiating. Following the service he will be laid to rest in the Steely Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfuneralhome.com.

Croley Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.