Clifford Williams, age 97, Corbin, Kentucky, husband of the late Shirley Williams, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2021 at the Hillcrest Nursing Home in Corbin.

A graveside service and burial was held on Saturday, April 3 at the McHargue Cemetery in Lily with Rev. James Paul officiating. Military honors were provided by the American Legion Post #88. Laurel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.