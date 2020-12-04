









Clifford “Shorty” Centers, age 66, of Williamsburg, KY, passed away Monday, December 1, 2020 at Baptist Health Corbin. He was born September 30, 1954 in Cincinnati, OH to the late Ernest and Mary Deloris Cook Centers. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Ruth Perry; and three brothers, Billy Centers, Johnny Ray Centers, and Ernest Centers, Jr.

He is survived by one brother, Robert Centers (Kathy) of Corbin, KY; brother-in-law, Don Perry of Williamsburg, KY; three nieces, Becky Perry Meadows of Williamsburg, KY, Alicia Taylor (Steven) of Oneida, TN, and Andrea Reeves of Williamsburg, KY; one nephew, Donnie Perry (Kathy) of Corbin, KY; special cousin, Marion Cook (Patsy) of Williamsburg, KY; special friend, Rick Caddell and family; a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 5, at Ellison Funeral Home with Rev. Marion Cook officiating. Interment will be in Little Wolf Creek Cemetery.

Visitation will be at 6:00 PM on Friday, December 4, at Ellison Funeral Home.

Ellison Funeral Home will be following the guidelines for attendance at these services due to the Governor’s mandates for COVID-19.

Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.