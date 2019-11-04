









Mr. Clifford Calvin Douglas, age 95, of Jellico, Tennessee, died Friday November 1, 2019. He had lived in Jellico since 1955. Mr. Douglas was a United States Army World War II Veteran.

Prior to retirement, he worked for Campbell County Board of Education as a teacher at Primroy, Morley, Wynn Habersham; was principal at Jellico Elementary and principal at Campbell County High School. He was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Jellico for nearly 50 years.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Mary Albertini Douglas; parents, Foster and Lucy Faulkner Douglas; brothers, James Edward, Samuel, Ervin, Winfred and Benny Douglas.

Survived by children: daughter, Gail Douglas Garrett and husband, Steve; son, Michael Douglas and wife, Bran; daughter, Phyllis Douglas Stiner and husband, Mike; son, Davey Douglas and wife, Debbie; son, Tony Douglas and wife, Carol; brothers, Carl Douglas and Harvey Lee Douglas; grandchildren: Ashley, Amber, Ann, Doug, Daniel, Laura, Emily and Eric. Mr. Douglas had 10 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins, lots of friends, and a special care giver, Mary Ann Brewer, to mourn his passing.

The family will receive friends Monday, November 4, at the First Baptist Church of Jellico, Tennessee from 4:00 until 7:00 P.M., funeral service will follow with Dr. Bob Dunston and Rev. Doug Clem officiating.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to First Baptist Church, 545 South Main Street, Jellico, Tennessee 37762.

Interment will be at 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, November 5, in the Jellico Cemetery with full military honors provided by American Legion Post 154.

Llewellyn Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements.