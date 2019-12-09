









Cleta (Monhollen) Rose, age 91, of Siler, Kentucky, departed this life on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Baptist Health in Corbin. She was born on May 5, 1928 in Whitley County, Kentucky, to the late Bal and Sarah (Bennett) Monhollen. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Clarence (Tank) Rose; brothers, Robert and Murphy Monhollen; and a sister, Viola Cassidy. Cleta was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Siler.

She is survived by four children, Billy Rose (Ruby) of Siler, Kentucky, Earl Rose (Deb) of Ingram, Kentucky, Bobby Rose (Brenda) of Siler, Kentucky and Tommy Rose (Mary Jane) of Rockholds, Kentucky; six grandchildren, Bobby Joe Rose, Linda Rose Moore, Benji Rose, Tina Rose Simpson, Kelli Rose Smith and David Rose; 14 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be after 6:00 P.M. Tuesday, December 10, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, December 11, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ronnie Rose and Rev. Johnny Partin officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest in the Rose Family Cemetery on Limestone Road in Siler.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg in charge of arrangements.