









Clema Mae Davis, age 94, of Davis Hollow Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Friday, February 21, 2020, at her home. She was born on November 5, 1925 in Williamsburg, Kentucky to the late Britt and Tippy Lou (Walker) Canada. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Harrison Davis; two sons, Harrison Davis Jr. and Claude Davis; daughter, Opal Sulfridge; and grandson, Eddie Lunsford.

She is survived by eight children, Geraldine Siler (James) of Williamsburg, Mary Lou Hubbs of Williamsburg, Maxine Cox (Edward) of Williamsburg, Flonnie Lunsford of Ohio, Dan Davis (Pam) of Williamsburg, Lonzo Davis (Mickie) of Williamsburg, Geneva Monhollen (Michael) of Williamsburg and Tammy Huddleston (DJ) of Williamsburg; 40 grandchildren; 95 great-grandchildren; 48 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Paul Canada of Williamsburg; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

The funeral service was held Sunday, February 23, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ronald Canada and Rev. Curt Vanover officiating. Following the service, she was laid to rest in the Canadatown Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.