











Clell Junior Johnson, 84, of Jellico, TN passed away March 11, 2019 at his home.

He was born September 12, 1934 in Fonde, KY.

Clell was preceded in death by his father, Horace Elmer Johnson; mother, Anna Turner Johnson; brother, James “JP” Johnson; sister, Margaret Fuller.

He is survived by his wife of sixty three years, Glenna Hart Johnson, sons, Michael Wayne Johnson and wife Etta, Patrick Allen Johnson; daughter, Sherry Ann Bowlin; grandchildren, Paul Michael Johnson, Stephanie Johnson; brothers, Rev. Cecil Johnson, Ricky Johnson, Timothy Johnson; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.

The family will receive friends from 6 – 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, at the Harp Funeral Home. The funeral will be held at 8 p.m. at the Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Lonnie Lyke officiating.

Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 14, in the Jellico Cemetery.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico is in charge of arrangements.