









Cledia Imogene Faulkner, age 95, of the Maple Creek Community, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on May 29, 1924 in Whitley County, Kentucky, to the late James Mahan Griffitts and Malinda (Carr) Griffitts. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John Wesley Faulkner; three children, William Faulkner, Wadley Hall and Laura Beeler; seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. Cledia was a member of Maple Creek Church of God.

She is survived by thirteen children, Elfreda Rains (Donnie) of Williamsburg, Imogene Monhollen (Riley) of Williamsburg, Dallas Faulkner (Peggy) of Williamsburg, Sim Faulkner (Audrey) of Williamsburg, Author Faulkner (Debbie) of Frankfort, Indiana, Brenda Willis (Larry) of Williamsburg, Nadine Faulkner of Mt. Vernon, Leonard Faulkner of Williamsburg, Woodrow Faulkner (Faye) of Rockholds, Johnny Faulkner (June) of Frankfort, Indiana, Gracie Cain of Williamsburg, Doris Vanover of Rockholds and Nannie Cassidy of Sweetwater, Tennessee; sister, Juanita Thomas of Cincinnati, Ohio; 54 grandchildren; 140 great-grandchildren; 120 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be after 6:00 P.M. Saturday, December 14, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 10:00 A.M. Sunday, December 15, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Roger Wells and Rev. Curt Vanover officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest in the Maple Creek Cemetery.

