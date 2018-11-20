











Clayton Ledford Waldroup, 55, of Decatur, TN departed this life on Sunday, November 18, 2018 at his home.

He was born on January 28, 1963 in Fort Riley, KS to the late David Lewis Waldroup and the late Sue Ann (Kersey) Waldroup.

Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Mark Alan Waldroup.

He is survived by his wife, Julia Christine (Bunch) Waldroup of Decatur, TN; six children, Tesia Terry (Marshall) of Jellico, TN, Anthony Terry (Judy) of Dearborn Heights, MI, Andrew Waldroup, Thomas Waldroup, Cody Waldroup, and Brooklyn Waldroup, all of Decatur, TN; one grandson, Leon Michael Lay of Jellico; two brothers, Darryl Waldroup (Cathy) of Dearborn Heights, MI and Todd Waldroup of Taylor, MI; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the funeral hour on Saturday, November 24, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 24, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jerry Humfleet officiating. Following the service he will be laid to rest in the Redbird Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfuneralhome.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg is in charge of the arrangements.