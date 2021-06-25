









Clayton Lawson, age 79, of Bunches Creek Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at his home. Clayton was born on November 23, 1941 in Whitley County, Kentucky to the late George and Mary (Smith) Lawson. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife of over 52 years, Avis June (Rains) Lawson; granddaughter, Thea Maggard; grandson, Joshua Lawson; sister, Ruby Anderson and brothers, Donnie Lawson, Gorman Lawson and Norman Lawson. Clayton was a member of the United Mineworkers of America.

He is survived by three children, Teriaca Lawson (Kenny Goins) of Williamsburg, Sammy Lawson (Amy Madden) of Williamsburg and Gregory Lawson (Stephanie) of Greer, South Carolina; six grandchildren, Cody Maggard, Lacey Wilson, Jessica Walker, Justin Lawson, Lindsay Lawson and Clayton Lawson; four great grandchildren, Logan Maggard, Gavin Walker, Judah Lawson and Kali Wilson; brothers, Floyd Lawson of Mason, Ohio, L.A. Lawson (Brenda) of Williamsburg and George Lawson Jr. (Vickey) of Williamsburg; three sisters Ileene Lawson of Ft. Mitchell, Kentucky, Patricia Fischer of Cincinnati, Ohio and Shirley Lawson of Norwood, Ohio; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Croley Funeral Home.

Clayton will be laid to rest following a Graveside Service at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, June 24, 2021 in the Carr Cemetery at Yaden.

