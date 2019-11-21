









Clayton A. Taylor, age 84, of Corbin, Kentucky, departed this life on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at his home. He was born on August 14, 1935, in Corbin, Kentucky, to the late Alex and Jettie (Steele) Taylor. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Tim Hughes and a sister, Mary Taylor Fox.

Clayton was a Black Star graduate of 1954. He joined the United States Army in May of 1954 and obtained a rank of PFC and served through 1957. He played football for the Tokyo Bulldogs during his time in the military. He graduated from EKU with a Masters degree. He coached football and taught at Hall High School in Harlan County and started the football program at Montgomery County High School from 1966 to 1971. He was principal at Jackson County High School from 1971 to 1975 and was principal at Lynn Camp High School from 1975 until he retired in 1992. Clayton was very involved in Corbin youth athletics and was a major supporter of Corbin High School athletics. He represented everything that made the greatest generation great.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Pauline (Tipton) Taylor of Corbin; children, Penny Taylor Cassady (Alan) of Eufaula, Alabama, Regina Taylor Foley of Corbin, Roy Taylor (Susan) of Corbin, Greg Taylor (Mickey) of Nashville, Tennessee and Chris McDaniel (Lisa) of Versailles, Kentucky; 17 grandchildren, Rose Broughton, Ronnie Taylor, Charity Cassady Hart, Jared Cassady, B.J. Foley, Charity Foley Roberson, Laurel Viera, (JJ), Brady Foley, Megan Martin (Jared), Dakota Taylor (Morgan), Mathew Taylor (Tana), Corey Taylor, Trey Taylor (Kaley), Trent Taylor, Dana Bratcher (Rob), Brandon McDaniel (Lexie) and Christopher McDaniel; 18 great-grandchildren; brother, Bob Taylor of Corbin; sister, Janet Taylor Cornelius of Lexington, Kentucky; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 PM, Friday, November 22, at the Dorthae Pentecostal Church in Corbin.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, November 23, at the Dorthae Pentecostal Church with Rev. Billy Evans officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Trosper Cemetery in Gray, Kentucky, following a military graveside service to be conducted by the American Legion Post #88 of Corbin.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg in charge of arrangements.