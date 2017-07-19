By Teresa Brooks

Clay Wiley Lambert, 77, of Corbin passed away Saturday, July 15, 2017 at his home.

Born in Knoxville, TN, he was a son of the late Clay Cunningham Lambert and Jean Caroline Boring Lambert.

A brother Harry Eugene Lambert also preceded him in death.

Clay served in the U.S. Marine Corps and lived by its motto “Once a Marine, always a Marine.” He was a trucker, and he and his wife Christie drove as a team serving the military. Clay loved playing golf, especially when he made a hole-in-one.

He is survived by his wife, Christie Alsip Lambert; three sons: Clay Wiley Lambert, Jr. and wife Barbara of Locust Grove, GA, Jeffery Lewis Lambert and wife Erin of Maryville, TN, and Timothy Aron Jones and wife Becky of Cleveland, TN; grandchildren: Clay Wiley Lambert, III and wife June of Woodstock, GA, Daniel Lambert of Woodstock, GA, Zane Lambert, Belle Lambert and Kennedy Lambert of Maryville, TN, and Connor Aaron Jones of Cleveland, TN; a great grandson, Ethan Maza Lambert; a sister, Jeanette Peifer of Dana, IL; nieces, Janelle Hawk and Page Jany, both of Wisconsin; a nephew, Greg Lambert of Atlanta, GA.

Also, he leaves behind Christie’s family: Mandy Sharp, Caroline and Roy Johnson, Nadine and Roy Perkins, and Brenda Fox, along with other family and many friends.

Funeral service for will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 19, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home.

Burial will follow in the Barbourville Cemetery.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements, where messages may be written to the family at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.