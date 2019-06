Clay Reeves, 55, of Corbin, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at UK Medical Center in Lexington.

He is survived by a daughter and two sons.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date by his family and friends.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home is assisting the family where messages may be written to the family at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.