Clay County woman after deputies find her passed out in running vehicle near Lily











Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Manchester woman early Sunday morning after finding her passed out in her vehicle near Lily.

Amanda J. Wells, 37, was charged with one count of operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, stated that Deputy Justin Taylor, Deputy Tommy Houston and K-9 Deputy Gary Mehler were called to the scene at the intersection of Topton Road and Lewis Road, near East Ky. 552, at approximately 4:40 a.m. in response to a report of a suspicious vehicle.

Deputies located the silver Ford Edge stopped in the middle of the intersection.

Acciardo stated that the driver, later identified as Wells, appeared to be passed out at the wheel, though the engine was running.

After awakening Wells, an investigation determined that she was under the influence.

Wells was taken into custody and lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.