Claxton gets seven years in prison for offering teen money for sex act











A Williamsburg man, who sent nude pictures to a teenage girl and offered to pay her money to engage in a sexual act, was recently sentenced to a total of seven years in prison after agreeing to a plea bargain.

Randy Dale Claxton, 44, of Williamsburg, was sentenced to five years in prison for unlawful use of an electronic means originating or received within the commonwealth to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities, seven years in prison for unlawful transaction with a minor, and 12 months in jail for distribution of obscene matters to minors.

All the sentences were ordered to be served concurrently, or at the same time, for a total sentence of seven years in prison, according to the Whitley Circuit Clerk’s Office.

“The sentencing is the result of an investigation conducted by Williamsburg Police Department Officer Greg Rhoades and successful prosecution by Whitley County Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Bowling,” the Williamsburg Police Department noted on its Facebook page.

According to his indictment, from Nov. 28 – Dec. 24, 2018, Claxton allegedly sent multiple messages to a 13-year-old girl to engage in a sexual act, induced the girl to engage in a sexual act, and sent her obscene photographs of his genitals.

Williamsburg Police Officer Greg Rhoades arrested Claxton at 9:43 p.m. on Christmas Eve, 2018, at Briar Creek Park where he had allegedly made arrangements to meet the girl, according to his arrest citation.

According to his arrest warrant, Claxton allegedly sent a message on Facebook Messenger “offering money to the juvenile to engage in a sexual act.” At the time the victim was 13 years old, and Claxton was 42.

Claxton has remained lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center since his Dec. 24, 2018, arrest.