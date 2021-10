Claude Herbert Parker, 92, passed away in Louisville, KY on Thursday, October 21, 2021.

Visitation will be at Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in Corbin KY on Sunday, October 24, 2021 from 10 am until the funeral hour at 3 pm.

Burial will be at Memorial Gardens in Lily, KY.

A celebration of life will be held in Louisville, KY at a later date.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.