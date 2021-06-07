Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Classic rock band Foreigner coming to Corbin Nov. 4

Posted On 07 Jun 2021
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , ,

The Corbin Arena announced Monday that the band Foreigner will be playing a show later this year.

“The Greatest Hits of Foreigner” concert will take place on Thursday, Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will be available starting Friday, June 11, at 10 a.m. at The Corbin Arena Box Office or online through ticketmaster.com.

Call The Corbin Arena Box Office for more information at (606) 258-2020.

Foreigner was founded in 1976 and has had 10 multi-platinum albums and 16 top 30 hits, including “Juke Box Hero”, “Cold As Ice”, “Hot Blooded”, “Say You Will”, and “I Want to Know What Love Is”.

Audio and video streams of Foreigner’s hits are over 15 million per week.

Foreigner’s founder, Songwriter’s Hall of Fame member Mick Jones, reformed the band after a 2002 hiatus with leader singer Kelly Hansen replacing Lou Graham on lead vocals.

Foreigner’s lineup also includes noted Dokken bassist Jeff Pilson, Michael Bluestein on keyboards, guitarist Bruce Watson, Chris Frazier on drums and guitarist Luis Carlos Maldonado.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

ZZ Top coming July 25 to The Corbin Arena

Posted On 10 May 2021
, By
0

July 16 Clint Black show added at The Corbin Arena

Posted On 12 Apr 2021
, By
0

38 Special announce Aug. 21 concert at The Corbin Arena

Posted On 01 Apr 2021
, By
0

The Corbin Arena features concerts on back-to-back nights starting Friday

Posted On 10 Mar 2021
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal