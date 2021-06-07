Classic rock band Foreigner coming to Corbin Nov. 4











The Corbin Arena announced Monday that the band Foreigner will be playing a show later this year.

“The Greatest Hits of Foreigner” concert will take place on Thursday, Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will be available starting Friday, June 11, at 10 a.m. at The Corbin Arena Box Office or online through ticketmaster.com.

Call The Corbin Arena Box Office for more information at (606) 258-2020.

Foreigner was founded in 1976 and has had 10 multi-platinum albums and 16 top 30 hits, including “Juke Box Hero”, “Cold As Ice”, “Hot Blooded”, “Say You Will”, and “I Want to Know What Love Is”.

Audio and video streams of Foreigner’s hits are over 15 million per week.

Foreigner’s founder, Songwriter’s Hall of Fame member Mick Jones, reformed the band after a 2002 hiatus with leader singer Kelly Hansen replacing Lou Graham on lead vocals.

Foreigner’s lineup also includes noted Dokken bassist Jeff Pilson, Michael Bluestein on keyboards, guitarist Bruce Watson, Chris Frazier on drums and guitarist Luis Carlos Maldonado.