By Teresa Brooks

Clarence McKiddy, 84, of Taylor Circle, Williamsburg, departed this life on Sunday, May 21, 2017 at the VA Medical Center in Lexington.

He was born January 8, 1933 in Williamsburg, to the late Rev. Rich McKiddy and Litha (Lee) McKiddy.

He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Deborah Powers and brothers, Dillard McKiddy and Lawrence McKiddy.

He is survived by his daughter, Beverly Lay of Cincinnati, OH; son, Robert McKiddy of Williamsburg; five grandchildren, Scott Lay, Aaron Lay, Christopher McKiddy, Kenneth Powers and Celina Powers; several great-grandchildren; three brothers, Rev. Jimmy McKiddy of Williamsburg, Arthur McKiddy of Williamsburg, Millard McKiddy of Toledo, OH; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral services were held Thursday, May 25, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Johnny Partin officiating.

He was laid to rest in the McKiddy Cemetery on Coalstone.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfuneralhome.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg is in charge of the arrangements.