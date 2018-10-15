Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Clarence King, Jr.

Posted On 15 Oct 2018
Clarence King, Jr., 76, of Jellico, TN passed away Sunday, October 7, 2018 at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center in Johnson City, TN.

He was born August 6, 1942 in Red Ashe, KY.

Clarence is preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Eva Mefford King; a sister: Anna Lee Leach; brothers-in-law, Roscoe Griffith, Jr., Harley Buhl, Charles Blankenship.

He is survived by sisters, Jean Proffitt and husband Lawrence, Mary Ellen Griffith, Ollie Margaret Blankenship, Deloris Faye Godsey and husband Lonnie and Clara Elizabeth Buhl; brother-in-law, Robert Leach, Sr. and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.

Funeral services were held Friday, October 12, at the Funeral Home with Rev. Junior Dople officiating.

Burial followed in the Jellico Cemetery.

Military honors were presented by the American Legion Honor Guard Post 154 (Elk Valley).

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements.

