









Clarence Jones, age 85, of Friendship Drive, Corbin, Kentucky (formerly of Williamsburg), departed this life on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at his home. He was born on July 8, 1934 in Whitley County, Kentucky to James Garfield Jones and Molly (Walden) Jones. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Molly (Walden) Jones; eight brothers, Jess Jones, Simon Jones, Elbert Jones, Jason Jones, Ben Jones, Shelby Jones, Edgar Jones and Crit Jones; and three sisters, Delphia Cupp, Minnie Allen and Ethel Murphy. He was a Veteran serving in the U.S. Army, a member of Highland Park Baptist Church, and his favorite hobbies were farming, tending cattle, and the blueberry patch.

He is survived by his wife of over 61 years, Wanda (Hoskins) Jones of Corbin; four children, Danny Thomas Jones (Sherry) of Williamsburg, Deanna Joyce Moore (Barry) of Richmond, Janice Elaine Foley (Edwin) of Williamsburg, and Sabrina Lee Jones (Ralph Wood) of Boone, NC; eleven grandchildren, Jacob, Kaitlyn, James, Chad, Tyler, Travis, Marcus, Josef, Maria, Elias, and Moses; eleven great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Marie Jones of Monroe, MI, Joyce Moore of Bowling Green, KY, and Alice Hoskins of Corbin; brothers-in-law, Bobby Earl Hoskins (Mayme) of Stow, OH, and Troy Kenneth Hoskins (Sharon) of Greenville, SC; and host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

He will be laid to rest in the Ryans Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christian Health Center, 1380 Master Street, Corbin, Kentucky 40701.

Due to the restrictions on the funeral home during the Covid-19 outbreak, all services will be private. Please keep the Jones family in your prayers.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.