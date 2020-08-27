









Clarence C. Lewallen, 87, of Corbin, passed away Monday evening, August 24, 2020 at Hillcrest Nursing Home.

He was a son of the late Homer and Maeday McKeehan Lewallen.

He was preceded in death by his three children: Billy Ray Lewallen, Phyllis Ann Morton, and David Lewallen.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Betty Lewallen; grandson, Jimmy Lewallen; granddaughter, Brittany Collette; a great-granddaughter, Ava Burnette; and other family and friends.

Clarence had worked as a machine operator for Ford Motor Company in Cincinnati. He enjoyed buying and selling antiques at flea markets and the Vendors Mall. He had attended Frankfort Baptist Church.

Funeral service was held on Thursday, August 27, at Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with Rev. James Hodge officiating. Burial was at Rest Haven Cemetery.

COVID regulations require that those attending to social distance and to wear a mask.

Messages may be sent to the family at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.

