Posted On October 2, 2017 By Teresa Brooks

Clarence Bryant, 83, of Williamsburg, passed away Tuesday September 26, 2017 at Jellico Community Hospital.

He was born October 31, 1933 in Whitley County, to the late Esom Bryant and the late Hester Cox Bryant.

Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Dora Griffith Bryant and a sister Essie Wilson.

He is survived by two sons, Larry Bryant (Wendy) of Williamsburg, and Jerry Bryant of Williamsburg; five grandchildren Corey, Cody, Corissa, Andrea and Hannah, great grandchild Raylee Mawery, sister Alma Douglas of Williamsburg; brother Pleas Bryant of Williamsburg, several nieces and nephews

Funeral services were held Sunday October 1, at Ellison Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Billy Carpenter officiating.

Interment was in the Douglas Cemetery at Saxton.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com

Ellison Funeral Home is entrusted with these arrangements.