









Clarcie J. Jeffries, age 92, Williamsburg, KY, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 at her home. She was born February 26, 1928 in Harlan, KY, to the late John C. and Gertrude Henson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter G. Jeffries; her grandson, Michael B. Powers Jr.; her brothers, John Henson, Jim Henson, Jeff Henson, Grady Henson, Wilburn Henson, and H. P. Henson; her sisters, Lois Kirkdale, Gladys Lyons, and Nellie Hughes.

She is survived by her daughter, Merry Lynn Powers; one grandson, Travis Powers; her adopted daughter, Mary Ann Stanfill; two sisters, Clara Clark of Dothan, AL, and Christine Popperwell of Cincinnati, OH; two sisters-in-law, Wanda Jeffries of Williamsburg, KY, and Geneva Jeffries of Lake Wales, FL; several nieces, nephews, friends, and relatives to mourn her passing.

Graveside service was held Wednesday, April 29, at Highland Cemetery with Bill Hall officiating. Interment was in Highland Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.