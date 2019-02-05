











Clara Ruby Lynch, 90 of Corbin, passed away Thursday January 31, 2019 at The Heritage in Corbin.

She was born June 11, 1928 in Columbus, MI to the late Lonnie and Annie Adams Langford.

Along with her parents she was preceded in death by seven sisters and five brothers.

Ruby loved her family and loved playing bingo at the VFW. She was a wonderful friend, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Ruby was a life member of the Lady’s Auxillary post 3167 in Williamsburg.

She is survived by her husband Ermon Glenn Lynch of Corbin; daughter Bobbie Jean (Don) Mays of Michigan City, IN; step-son Gerry Glenn Lynch of Clearfield, UT; three grandchildren Sheila (Jay) Ulku of Jefferson City, TN, Sheryl Eaton and Charles Eaton of Michigan City, IN., four great grandchildren. Stacey Smolinski, Stephanie Harvey of Fargo, ND. Brandy Eaton and Shaun Eaton of Michigan City, IN; brother William “Titem” Langford of Columbus, MS; lots of nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

The funeral service was held February 3, at Ellison Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Doyle Lester officiating.

Interment was in the Highland Park Cemetery Davis Addition.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home was entrusted with these arrangements.