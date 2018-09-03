











Clara Etoil Jones, 86, of Thoroughbred Tr., Corbin, departed this life on Tuesday, August 28, 2018 at Williamsburg Health and Rehab in Williamsburg.

She was born on August 7, 1932 in Mayfield, to the late Herbert McCoil and Odean (Lawson) Bell.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Edgar Jones; sister, Novella Everly; and brother, Curtis McCoil.

She is survived by her daughter, Tina Marie Hall of Corbin; son, Dwight Edgar Jones (wife Kathy) of Williamsburg; six grandchildren, Eddie Jones, Jeremy Gatewood, Stephanie Lovitt (Darrell), Lindsay Marlow (Direck), Matthew Jones (Brittany), and Taylor Hall; nine grandchildren, Emily Gatewood, Staylie Marlow, Heidi Wiles, Noah Jones, Ahna Marlow, Eli Lovitt, Maverick Jones, Lincoln Lovitt, and Owen Marlow; two sisters, Lois Burnett of Paducah and Shirley Stamper of Mayfield; one brother, Keith McCoil of Abilene, TX; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

The funeral service was held Thursday, August 30, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. James Hodge and Rev. Herschel Walker officiating.

Graveside service was held Friday, August 31, at the Ryan Cemetery.

