









Clancy Otis Jackson, age 71, of Corbin, passed away on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at his home.

He was born in Knox County, Kentucky to the late Jack and Mildred Jackson. He was of the Baptist faith and was a member of Sunrise Baptist Church in Corbin. Clancy had an honorable discharge from the United States Job Corps.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Ruby Jackson; brothers, Luther Jackson, Leon Jackson, and Chester Jackson; and sisters, Donna Alsip and Janice Rogers.

Clancy is survived by his children, Judy Wright and husband David of Birchwood, TN, James Woods and wife Lisa, Greg Woods, Waller Woods and wife Shelly, Tammy Sizemore and husband David, Jack Jackson and wife Debra all of Corbin, KY, Donna Walker and husband Allen of Gray, KY, Clinton Jackson of Corbin, KY, Melissa Mills and husband Pete of Lily, KY, and William Jackson and wife Vicki of London, KY; brother, Ernest Jackson and wife Shirley of Corbin, KY; 24 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and by a host of other family members and friends who will all mourn his passing.

The family will receive friends from 6:00-9:00 PM on Wednesday, February 17, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home.

Funeral service for Clancy will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, February 18, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with Rev. Ivan Siler and Rev. Steve Wilkerson.

The obituary will be read by Josh Griffith. Songs: Precious Lord Take Me Home, Precious Memories, and Not Afraid sung by Marilyn Jackson Griffith.

Burial will follow in the Rest Haven Cemetery. Pallbearers are his grandsons: Jack Jackson, David Sizemore, Clint Jackson, Richard Walker, Andrew Dopel, Jordan Mills, Landon Mills, and Clayton Jackson.

Honorary pallbearers are his sons-in-law: David Sizemore, Allen Walker, Pete Mills and David Wright.

Messages may be written to the family at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.