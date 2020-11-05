City Utilities Commission of Corbin votes to join Corbin-London annexation lawsuit











There is a new participant in the legal battle between the Corbin City Commission and London City Council over London’s attempt to annex property off Exit 29 in southern Laurel County.

The City Utilities Commission of Corbin voted during an Oct. 28 special called meeting to approve a motion to intervene in the lawsuit.

“We would become part of the lawsuit is what we would do. The reason we are being asked to do that is for the infrastructure of the utilities in that area,” said City Utilities Board member Terry Martin.

Martin and board member Mark Daniel both voted to join the lawsuit.

“Thank you all so much for taking the time to do this,” noted Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus, who was in attendance at the special board meeting, which lasted about 90 seconds.

Discussion about joining the lawsuit was the only item listed on the agenda for the special meeting.

On Sept. 10, the London City Council voted to annex property in southern Laurel County including right-of-way along I-75 between Exit 38 and Exit 29, and the former King’s truck stop property on West Cumberland Gap Parkway, which is currently owned by G&M Oil.

On Sept. 14, the Corbin City Commission filed suit in Laurel Circuit Court arguing that the annexation is corridor annexation, which is prohibited by law, and that it annexes utility lines and infrastructure belonging to Corbin, which it can’t do without permission.

The London City Council contended in its answer to the lawsuit that among other things, the infrastructure in question didn’t belong to the City of Corbin but rather the City Utilities Commission of Corbin, and as such, the City of Corbin had no legal standing to bring the lawsuit.