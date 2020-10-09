City of Williamsburg’s Fall Clean-Up event set to get underway next week











Do you have an old couch that you need to get rid of or a garage full of junk that your wife has been after you to clean out, but you have nowhere to take it?

If the answer to any of these questions is yes, and you live in Williamsburg then you are in luck.

The City of Williamsburg Fall Clean-Up will take place starting next week, and is your chance to get rid of some of that old junk that has been cluttering up the house but the garbage man typically won’t take. Best of all, it won’t cost you any more money.

The clean-up will take place from Oct. 12-16 for the Highland Park side of town, and from Oct. 19-23 for the downtown side.

During those time periods, Williamsburg workers will pickup one and only one pick-up truck size load per household.

The city will pickup anything except for tires, batteries, shingles and any type of acids.

All furniture must be wrapped in plastic or it will not be picked up.

Brush and limbs should be set to the side and not put in your container.

Participants should call 549-6036 when they are ready for their “one” free pick-up, city officials added.