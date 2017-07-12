By Dean Manning

Corbin Public Works employees will continue to collect the city’s garbage.

Corbin City Manager Marlon Sams announced Tuesday that after reviewing the proposals from Poff Carting and Waste Management and comparing them with what the city currently does, that it was economically unfeasible to privatize garbage service.

“The City of Corbin would stand to lose a substantial amount of revenue if it went to privatization of garbage collection,” Sams stated in a press release announcing the move.