Citizen complaint leads to DUI arrest Wednesday











A public complaint led to the arrest of a Lily man on DUI and careless driving charges Wednesday afternoon.

Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies arrest Glenn D. Hinkle, 62, following the traffic stop on U.S. 25 in Lily.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, stated that Deputy Landry Collett responded after someone reported a vehicle in the area may be operated by an intoxicated driver.

“This subject (Hinkle) was observed weaving across the centerline on numerous occasions,” Acciardo stated.

Collett conducted a traffic stop and determined that the driver, identified as Hinkle was under the influence.

Hinkle was charged with DUI, careless driving, and license to be in possession.

He was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center, and released at 12:39 a.m. Thursday.

He is scheduled to appear in Laurel District Court Friday morning.