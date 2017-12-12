Member Login
|
Contact Us
| Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
— Main Menu —
Home
News
Sports
- Basketball
- Baseball
- Football
- Softball
- Other
Opinion
- Cartoons
- Editorial
- Letters to the Editor
- Columns
- - Bena Mae’s Kitchen
- - Don Estep
- - Gary West
- - Garrard Coffey
- - Mark White
- - Matti Daniels
- - Religion
- - Trent Knuckles
People
- Obituaries
- Weddings & Anniversaries
Public Records
- Lawsuits
- Legal Notices
- District Court Records
- Inspections
- Deeds
- Marriages
- Master Commisioner
Contact Us
Classifieds
e-Edition
Subscribe Now!
Business
Community Directory
Home
News
Sports
Basketball
Baseball
Football
Softball
Other
Opinion
Cartoons
Editorial
Letters to the Editor
Columns
Bena Mae’s Kitchen
Don Estep
Gary West
Garrard Coffey
Mark White
Matti Daniels
Religion
Trent Knuckles
People
Obituaries
Weddings & Anniversaries
Public Records
Lawsuits
Legal Notices
District Court Records
Inspections
Deeds
Marriages
Master Commisioner
Contact Us
Classifieds
e-Edition
Subscribe Now!
Business
Community Directory
BREAKING NEWS
Interstate 75 closed Tuesday following wreck involving tanker truck
Whetstone Road man arrested after police standoff Sunday
Corbin woman charged with stalking husband at police station
Corbin man sentenced to 22 years in prison for production of child porn
Cole Swindell to play The Arena in first headliner tour
Deputies have few clues to go on in Falls Road assault case
Three arrested in connection with ‘weed wacker’ assault case
Feds indict man found with pound of crystal meth in W’burg motel room
W’burg man crashes into bank then flees the scene
Group seeking to preserve Corbin’s Carnegie Library building hopes for holiday fundraising surge
Circuit Court 12-13-17
Posted On
12 Dec 2017
By :
Teresa Brooks
Comment: 0
You need to login to view this content. Please
Login
. Not a Member?
Join Us
About the Author
Previous Story
Circuit Court 11-29-17
Leave a Reply
Cancel reply
You must be
logged in
to post a comment.
Social
RECENT
POPULAR
COMMENTS
Tuesday Night Highlights: High School Basketball Results for Dec 12, 2017
Posted On 13 Dec 2017
Whitley girls remain undefeated, Williamsburg wins home opener
Posted On 13 Dec 2017
Announcing the News Journal’s All-County Football Selections for 2017
Posted On 13 Dec 2017
EXTRA CONTENT: Whitley School Board attorney disciplined by Supreme Court
Posted On 20 Apr 2011
Corbin therapist defends against Internet criticism
Posted On 06 Jan 2016
UPDATED: Missing person case leads to discovery of 12 lbs. of pot, $20,000 cash
Posted On 13 Sep 2012
[…] News Journal NamUs Cadaver...
Posted On
[…] partnership was featured in...
Posted On
Really?! "We are prosecuting the crime,...
Posted On
Advertise With Us
About Us
Area Directory
Classifieds
Electronic Edition
Homes Guide
Subscribe
Categories
Baseball
Basketball
Bena Mae's Kitchen
Breaking News
Business
Cartoons
Columns
Columns
Corbin Home Guide
Deeds
District Court Records
Don Estep
E-Editions
Football
Garrard Coffey
Gary West
Golf
HomePage6NewsStories
ImageCarousel
ImageCarousel
Inspections
Lakeway Homes Guide
Lawsuits
Legal Notices
Letters
Mark White
Marriages
Master Commisioner
Matti Daniels
News
Obituaries
Opinion
Other
People
Soccer
Softball
Sports
Tennis
The Homes Guide
Track/Cross Country
Trent Knuckles
Uncategorized
Volleyball
Web Only
Weddings - Anniversaries
Tags
alcohol
assault
burglary
chase
Corbin
Corbin City Commission
Corbin High School
Corbin Police
Courtney Taylor
crash
DUI
fire
Gray
I-75
indictments
Keavy
Kentucky State Police
Knox
Knox County
Knuckles
Laurel County
Laurel County Sheriff's Department
lawsuit
Lily
Mark White
meth
murder
rape
robbery
Sheriff
shooting
theft
tourism
Trent
unemployment rate
University of the Cumberlands
Whitley
Whitley County
Whitley County Grand Jury
Whitley County Sheriff's Department
Williamsburg
Williamsburg City Council
Williamsburg Kiwanis Club
Williamsburg Police Department
wreck
Contact US
The News Journal