Posted On October 10, 2017 By Teresa Brooks

William W. Burton vs. Laura F. Jody – case transferred from Laurel County.

David Allen Kehler vs. Miranda Suzanne Kehler – petition for dissolution of marriage.

Rhonda L. Thornton vs. Bill Thornton – petition for dissolution of marriage.

Brittany Powers vs. Michael Rickett and Tiffany Powers – verified petition for custody.

Rebekah Ellen Gregory vs. Anthony Dewayne Gregory – verified petition for dissolution of marriage.

Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. vs. Jerry Allen Taylor, Jennifer L. Taylor, unknown spouse of Jerry Allen Taylor, Daphine Keith, doing business as

Keith’s Tax Service and Whitley County – complaint-foreclosure.

Park Community Credit Union vs. Gary Helton – complaint on loan agreement and for replevin.

Wells Fargo Bank vs. Jason Aaron Powers – complaint-foreclosure.

Jennifer Nicole Hampton vs. Fred Carl Junior Hampton – verified petition for dissolution of marriage.

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB, doing business as Christiana Trust, not individually but as trustee for Hilldale Trust vs. Dennis J. Carter, Linda

Carter, Branch Banking and Trust Company, unknown spouse, if any, of Dennis J. Carter, unknown spouse, if any, of Linda Carter – complaint for foreclosure.

Rianna Marie Faulkner vs. Wesley Wade Faulkner – complaint/petition.

Victoria May vs. Justin May – verified petition for dissolution of marriage.