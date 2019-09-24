Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Circuit Court 09-25-19

Posted On 24 Sep 2019
L-M Asphalt Partners LTD, doing business as ATS Construction, vs. John C. Davenport, Tina Davenport, First Volunteer Bank of Tennessee, Whitley County, City of Williamsburg, and Williamsburg Independent Board of Education – complaint-foreclosure.

Edith Kinder vs. Glenn Ray Kinder – petition for dissolution of marriage.

American Express National Bank vs. Mark A. Fraley – complaint amount claimed: $7,457.77-contract.

Citibank vs. Clara A. Sexton – complaint-contract.

Credit Acceptance Corporation vs. Brook Miller and Mark Miller – complaint-contract.

Discover Bank vs. Chris Proessel – complaint-contract.

