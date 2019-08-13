Circuit Court 08-14-19











Lendmark Financial Services LLC vs. Elizabeth Morris and Jamie L. Storms – complaint with notice under the fair debt collection practices act-contract.

Cumberland Valley National Bank & Trust Company vs. Kim’s Hometown Pharmacy Inc., Kimberly K. Jones, Douglas M. Jones, Commonwealth of Kentucky Department of Revenue, Commonwealth of Kentucky Division of Unemployment Insurance, Department of the Treasury Internal Revenue Services, Independent Capital Holdings LLC, and City of Williamsburg, Kentucky – complaint-contract.

Lendmark Financial Services LLC vs. Michelle Lawson – complaint with notice under the fair debt collection practices act-contract.

Dennis Smith vs. Lavco Food Services Inc., doing business as Arby’s (Store #8669) – complaint-personal injury.

Onemain Financial Group LLC vs. James Bundy – complaint-contract.

PennyMac Loan Services LLC vs. Barbara Sayles – complaint and reformation of mortgage-foreclosure.

Earl Moses III vs. Marsha Michelle Moses – verified petition for dissolution of marriage.

Chasidi Renee Chafin vs. Jason Craig Chafin – case transferred from Harlan County.