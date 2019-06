Circuit Court 06-05-19

Terry Lee Wagers Brock vs. Rodney Wayne Brock – verified petition for dissolution of marriage.

American Express National Bank vs. Samantha J. Masters – complaint-contract.

Clarence Saylor vs. Hillcrest Nursing Home Inc., doing business as Hillcrest Health & Rehabilitation Center; Corbin Health & Rehabilitation Center Outpatient Center, also known as Corbin Nursing Home Inc.; SEKY Holding Company, doing business as First Corbin Long Term Care Inc.; Health Realty LLC; Management Advisors Inc.; Forcht Group of Kentucky Inc.; Terry E. Forcht, in his capacity as Chairman, CEO and Director of Forcht Group of Kentucky Inc., and Chairman and Director of SEKY Holding Company Inc.; Gail Gibbs, in her capacity as Administrator of Hillcrest Health & Rehabilitation Center; Penny Partin, in her capacity as Director of Nursing at Hillcrest Health & Rehabilitation Center; and John Does one through four – complaint-personal injury.

Christina Denise Mitchell Bentley vs. Carlie Joe Bentley – petition for dissolution of marriage.

Michael Dwayne Cook vs. Jamie Parker and Gloria Parker – verified petition for custody.

Discover Bank vs. Pamela Jones – complaint-contract.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Jerica N. Monhollen – complaint-contract.