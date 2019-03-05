Circuit Court 03-06-19













Natashia Carolyn Bright vs. Greta Phillips – verified complaint. (Editor’s note: case was dismissed one day after it was filed.)

The Bank of New York Mellon, further known as The Bank of New York, vs. Teresa Cornelius, her unknown spouse, if any, and Carmel Financial Corp – complaint-foreclosure.

Felicia Yvonne Patterson vs. Jeremiah Wayne Patterson – petition for dissolution of marriage.

Sheila Irene Mitchell Cotter vs. Nick Edward Cotter – petition for dissolution of marriage.

James Martin vs. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company – complaint-personal injury.

Ruffian Properties LLC vs. Michael Clifton Hood, Chelsea Lundy, Debra K. Stone, Alexandra Allen, Eric Allen, Joshua Hood, Janette Hood, James Aaron Gatliff, Ina Gatliff, Debra Petrey, Marty Petrey, Scott Eldridge, Ray Eldridge, Savannah Eldridge, Elizabeth Eldridge, Michael Eldridge, Cheryl Eldridge, Barry Eldridge, Cindy Eldridge, Rebecca Duncan, Jennifer Eldridge, and Whitley County – petition for partition or sale of property.

Clark Barton Muse and Ethel Marie Muse vs. CMH of KY. Inc., doing business as Clayton Homes, under an assumed name being a whole owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. – verified complaint-contract.

Heather Diane Harms vs. Justin Dean Harms – complaint-petition.